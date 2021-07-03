BoltBus is no more.
This week, Greyhound, the company that owns the 13-year-old discount bus operator, told The Seattle Times that it is suspending service indefinitely. It had previously canceled routes during the pandemic due to a drop in demand.
Launched in 2008 in the Pacific Northwest and Northeast United States, BoltBus sought to upgrade the experience of long-distance bus travel, offering WiFi, expanded legroom and reserved seating at affordable rates, including $1 tickets that could be won via raffle.
In the Northwest, BoltBus ran from Eugene up to Vancouver, B.C., with stops in Salem, Portland, Seattle and other cities in between.
Initially started as a partnership between Greyhound and Peter Pan Bus Lines, Greyhound assumed sole ownership in 2017. A spokesperson for Greyhound told The Seattle Times that Greyhound will take over the BoltBus routes.
