We went after 8 on a steamy weeknight, and all three trucks had a steady stream of customers. At our first stop, Taqueria El Gordo, moronga—a blood sausage encased in pig intestine—was crossed off the menu with a piece of peeling blue tape; the cashier seemed unaware it had ever been offered. We ordered a carnitas burrito instead (total weight: 684 grams) and tried, unsuccessfully, to save room for more likely menu options.