The Portland Police Bureau on Monday released the name of the young woman killed amid a spray of gunfire in the early morning hours of July 17 that left one dead and six others injured.
Eighteen-year-old Makayla Maree Harris, a recent high school graduate, died at a hospital after being “severely injured” during the shooting, according to PPB.
Harris’ family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Harris’ funeral. The page says that Harris graduated from high school a month ago, and that she was a “loving daughter and a great baby sister” to her six siblings.
“Makayla had the most contagious smile you’ve ever seen, she always wanted to have fun and be around her family and friends,” the page says. “Makayla was the most genuine and kind hearted person you could meet she had a good soul and definitely didn’t deserve this.”
The Police Bureau said in its July 19 press release that detectives have no new information to share with the public at this time. “However, they think witnesses may have left right after the shooting without talking to police,” PPB wrote.
