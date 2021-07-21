Lehman has been a member of PPB for almost nine years, the Police Bureau said. He appears to be the same officer who served on the Delta Squad of the now-defunct Rapid Response Team as recently as last summer, court records show. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in December that PPB removed Lehman from “public-order policing duty” pending an investigation into allegations that he and fellow RRT member Officer Justin Damerville used excessive force against legal observers and journalists during racial justice protests last year.