Jeff Roth, via wweek.com: “Three days of a freak heat event and people want to completely redesign the whole city over it. I live near that intersection, it was 90 inside my house with four portables running. I would certainly like more green space in my neighborhood instead of empty lots used for illegal dumping and porta-potties all over the place. A little perspective, though, people; Phoenix is like that for six to seven months of the year where the LOW is in the 90s. We get it for a handful of days a year (and never before like we just had), so I don’t know if we need to start painting everyone’s roof white just yet. And no, not everyone in Phoenix has AC, many people get by with swamp coolers alone.”