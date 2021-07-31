It depends on what community [they] are in. For example, some communities feel safe and comfortable going to a church to get their vaccine. They feel better about it if they have their pastor or they have some trusted church partners there to greet them and usher them through the process. They feel much more comfortable. Other communities have a distrust of a church or a mosque or a synagogue and they don’t want to go there, they would much rather be at their health care provider.