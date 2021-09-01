PORTLAND NEEDS WILLAMETTE WEEK.
NOW WILLAMETTE WEEK NEEDS YOU.

The need for strong, independent local journalism
is more urgent than ever. Please support the city we
love by joining Friends of Willamette Week.

Nearly Six Months: That’s How Long the Probe of a Police Leak Has Dragged On

The clock keeps ticking.

4407_News_Hillary_Clinton-protest_police_Joe-Riedl_13 Portland police patrol a small protest of Hillary Clinton in December 2017. (Joe Michael Riedl)

By Tess Riski

169 DAYS: That’s how long ago Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the [Portland] Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner [Jo Ann] Hardesty.”

We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did. Hunzeker has been on paid administrative leave since May 27.

180 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leak of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run. It has released no results of its inquiry.

168 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.