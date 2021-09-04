What’s That Noise? It’s the City’s Racetrack.

What is 2 miles long, sits next to the water, and whines all day? Portland International Raceway.

It’s the loudest thing you’ve never heard. If you’re like me and don’t live in the Kenton neighborhood and don’t give a rip about cars, you will have no idea that PIR exists.

But after this episode, you will become very familiar.

On this episode of the Dive podcast, we sit down with the authors of this week’s Willamette Week cover story, Emma Pattee and Stuart Henigson. Together, the three of us discuss why PIR is worth paying attention to.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “Hank, I’m a crunchy Southeast Portlander who has, surprisingly, never taken my Subaru Forester out to drag race.” And to that I say: “Even you will care about this story after you listen to this 19-minute episode.”

The bottom line is the city is breaking its own rules, and it is driving the locals of Kenton nuts. The reporters we talked to worked on this story for a whole year, and we take a look at why the issue is so vexing.

Surely that’s enough content for one episode. But no. We also get you all caught up on the biggest stories of the week. It’s special.

Listen online.