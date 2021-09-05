One of Portland’s Big Employers Is Returning Employees To The Office Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

One of Portland’s biggest employers is bringing employees back to the office, even as the rise of the Delta variant clogs hospital beds and other corporations are delaying the return of employees to offices.

On Sept. 2, Daimler Trucks North America Headquarters sent an email to all of its Portland employees announcing the decision to uphold its original plan of bringing employees back this week.

“While the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic remains dynamic and fluid, we will continue to welcome our employees back to the office as the hybrid workforce pilot formally begins on September 7th as planned,” the email says. “Please follow location-specific masking policies, which remain in effect pursuant to state and municipal ordinances, or as dictated by local leadership.”

Daimler employees 3,000 people in Oregon, and over 2,250 in its Portland-based headquarters in a gleaming building adjacent to the Willamette River.

Company management acknowledged in the email that some employees had expressed concerns about returning to the office and prefer to continue working remotely “We acknowledge and respect this, while remaining committed to delivering the fantastic experience and support our customers deserve and need—now more than ever,” the email says. “If this is the case for you, please work with your manager to make any adjustments needed to your hybrid work schedule while masks are still required.”

Communications from employees and between employees reviewed by WW show that some Daimler employees expressed concerns to their managers but are still being required to come into the office.

One employee wrote to WW: “Although the [email] states Management can make adjustments, mine has refused to allow continued work from home despite direct concerns for our family’s safety.”

The employee added: “Under the current ‘hybrid return to office’ plan, employees are forced to come to work on a set number of days per week. This is: commute to work, sit in cubes less than 6 feet apart all day long, with masks on, to carry out video calls which could be done just as well from their home, while nearby the hospitals fill with Covid patients.”

Employees tell WW that Daimler has not implemented a vaccine requirement. Daimler did not respond to WW’s request for comment on its stance on vaccinations.

”When everyone returns we will be expected to be in meeting rooms together starting next week,” one employee wrote. “Many of my colleagues are unvaccinated, including my manager who meets with us in person without a mask despite company policy.”

A Daimler spokesperson says the company will be flexible.

“For our office staff, there is no formal requirement for number of days in the office under our the Hybrid Workforce Pilot,’ says Daimler’s Fred Liguori. “Instead, it is role-specific and schedules are determined by employees working in consultation with their managers.”



