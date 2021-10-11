On Indigenous People’s Day, Researchers Publish Database of Those Buried at Chemawa School

chemewa This undated photograph shows a school-wide view of the boys at Chemawa Indian School after it was moved to Salem in 1885. (Oregon Historical Society)

In conjunction with Indigenous People’s Day, two researchers are providing public access to a new database of more than 300 people who died at Chemawa School, a federal boarding school for Indigenous people located near Salem.

The genocidal legacy of boarding schools for Indigenous students received new attention this May in British Columbia, where the bodies of 215 children were discovered at one site. The history of Oregon’s schools is less known, but the two researchers examined what happened in their Washington County town.

The database was compiled by SuAnn Reddick, an independent historian and Pacific University archivist, and associate professor Eva Guggemos. Chemawa was originally located in Forest Grove, the town where Pacific University is now located. It moved in 1885 to its current location near Salem.

Guggemos researched the school’s history in Forest Grove.

Two of those who died at the school are buried in unmarked graves there. Reddick has spent 20 years researching the present campus and has documented the deaths of nearly all of the 275 students and 30 non-students who are identified in the searchable database the two researchers built.

“We hope to honor the memories of the students who endured the horrible system that Chemawa once embodied: a system that was designed to exterminate Native culture and which imposed untold trauma on generations of Native people,” Guggemos said in a statement.

Chemawa is the oldest continuously operating boarding school for Indigenous people in the country—it serves students from across the west and is one of only four such schools still operating. In 2016, WW examined the unusual federal prosecution of a Chemawa student.



