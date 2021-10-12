In Preparation for Joining Governor’s Race, Nicholas Kristof Files Political Action Committee

Kristof_Clayton_WEB Nicholas Kristof, at right, returned to Yamhill County to write a book about his childhood friend Clayton Green. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

The New York Times columnist and Yamhill native Nicholas Kristof today made his first official move toward entering the 2022 Democratic primary for governor.

Kristof filed a political action committee with the Oregon secretary of state, a move necessary to begin raising and spending money.

A Rhodes Scholar and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, Kristof has taken a leave from the Times to ponder a possible new career. After moving back full-time to his family’s farm, he has been preparing to run for months, including securing a legal opinion that supports his contention that he meets the Oregon constitution’s residence requirements, despite having voted in New York last year.

Kristof will join a crowded Democratic field led by Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla, House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and state Treasurer Tobias Read in the race to succeed Gov. Kate Brown who cannot run again because of term limits. (At least six other Democrats are also in the field.)

Today’s filing falls short of an official announcement of Kristof’s candidacy but that is likely to come soon.

“Nick has been exploring a run for governor over the past few months,” says Carol Butler, a political consultant who is advising him. " This is an important next step in that process.”