An Investigation Launched Before St. Patrick’s Day Drags Toward Halloween

It’s still going.

A Portland police officer observes an April 17 protest from the roof of the East Precinct parking garage. (Wesley Lapointe) (Wesley Lapointe)

By Tess Riski

222 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leak of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run. It has released no results of its inquiry.

211 DAYS: That’s how long ago Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner Hardesty.” We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did. Hunzeker has been on paid administrative leave since May 27.

210 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.