The Lund Report Names Nick Budnick Executive Editor

The Lund Report, which covers the state’s healthcare industry, this week announced the hiring of veteran Portland Tribune reporter Nick Budnick as its executive editor.

After stints in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, Budnick moved to Oregon two decades ago to take a job at Willamette Week. He subsequently worked for the Bend Bulletin, The Portland Tribune and The Oregonian and returned for a second stint at the Trib, winning a slew of awards along the way, including the Bruce Baer Award, given annually to the state’s top journalist and recognition from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the Society of Professional Journalists.

He may be best known for the work he and then-Oregonian colleague Jeff Manning did to uncover the colossal failure of Cover Oregon, the state’s ill-fated $200 million online healthcare exchange.

Budnick is also a longtime leader of Oregon’s Society of Professional Journalists and has worked in the Legislature to protect the state’s public records law, which is under continuous assault from special interests.

He started his new job Oct. 18.