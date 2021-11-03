Oregon Health Authority Says Unhealthy Care Provider Can’t Expand

The Oregon Health Authority has slapped the hands of Trillium Community Health Plan, a Eugene-based for-profit coordinated care organization that’s fought hard to break into the metro-area market for the Oregon Health Plan.

Trillium won a hard-fought, four-year contract with OHA to serve the local market last year, over the objections of powerful Portland-area hospital systems.

But shortfalls in Trillium’s network of hospitals, home care, mental health services and foreign language services prompted OHA to issue a notice of noncompliance last September.

On Nov. 1, OHA told Trillium it hadn’t fixed the shortcomings and banned the company from adding to its 57,000 customers in the metro area until it does. OHA chief Pat Allen gave Trillium three months to fix the problems.

In a statement, Trillium promised to comply. “We will continue to partner with the Oregon Health Authority to address any outstanding corrective actions,” the company said.