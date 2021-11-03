PORTLAND NEEDS WILLAMETTE WEEK.
NOW WILLAMETTE WEEK NEEDS YOU.

The need for strong, independent local journalism
is more urgent than ever. Please support the city we
love by joining Friends of Willamette Week.

With No Answers in Sight, We Count the Days Portland Probes a Police Leak

Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake.”

Portland police officers patrol a downtown protest by bicycle.

Portland police officers patrol a downtown protest by bicycle on April 20, 2021. (Wesley Lapointe) (Wesley Lapointe)

By Tess Riski

243 DAYS:

That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leak of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run. It has released no results of its inquiry.

232 DAYS:

That’s how long ago Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner Hardesty.” We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did.

231 DAYS:

That’s how long it’s been since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.