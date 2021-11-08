Readers Respond to a Legal Defense of Anonymous Police Officers

Last week, WW revealed court documents showing that before settling a battery lawsuit filed against Portland police by a protester, the City Attorney’s Office floated a remarkable argument (“Identity Crisis,” Oct. 27, 2021). It said a judge should dismiss the case because the injured woman couldn’t say with certainty whether the officer who fired a projectile at her chest worked for the Portland Police Bureau or another law enforcement agency. That argument was especially galling to some observers because the plaintiff was shot the same day Portland police officers were authorized to cover their name tags. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Jamie Redbeard, via wweek.com: “You can’t have your cake and eat it too. If this is the case, their name needs to be on their uniform and clearly visible and legible or their conduct as a police officer is invalid. Period.”

Ken Killam, via Facebook: “In the dark, the police can’t tell the the black bloc apart either.”

SafeSpacer, via wweek.com: “This case exemplifies the relationship between Portland’s far left and governing left. Brat riots and sues city when caught in crossfire; city tries to weasel out of situation with weaselly lawyer. I’m not surprised the local Bolshevik brats despise the Wheeler administration as much as they do.”

William Herbert, via Facebook: “Considering you used a picture of two State Police officers and one Portland officer, and most wouldn’t know the difference, I’d say there’s somewhat of a point…but of course Portland will pay out, even though it could have been any of the goons.”

Paul Meyer, via wweek.com: “The city attorneys are making contradictory legal arguments simultaneously in a desperate effort to protect police who ignore the law.

“I wonder who’s in charge of the city attorney? As usual, all roads lead to Ted Wheeler. Local journalists don’t even bother trying to get a comment from him because he’s assumed to be MIA on this and every other issue in the city.”

Patrick Bowen, via wweek.com: “The plaintiff in this claim believed that Portland police wear all black, which they don’t, they wear navy blue, and drive black cars, which they don’t, the cars are blue and white. Doesn’t mean she isn’t entitled to compensation, but it’s fair for the city to ask her what actually happened.”

Rep. Janelle Bynum, via Twitter: “I do wonder if the mayor and City Council approve of this line of questioning. It’s unethical and disgusting to me. Reminds me of the Quanice Hayes case where they tried to dog whistle the inept Black mother trope and blame his death on her.”

