Evictions Ramp Up in Multnomah County

Landlords have filed for 62 nonpayment evictions in Multnomah County since Nov. 1. In October, they filed 126.

That number is likely to spike, says Becky Straus of the Oregon Law Center, as more tenants lose their 90-day safe harbor from eviction, which applies if they sought state rental assistance but the money still hasn’t reached their landlord.

One of the county’s biggest evictors is Legacy Property Management. Since July 1, when the state’s eviction moratorium ended, Legacy has filed for 43 nonpayment evictions with the court.

That number does not necessarily mean 43 households have been kicked out of their homes; if tenants showed up for their court date, it’s possible they were helped by a county team to apply for rental assistance, setting over their court date an additional 90 days.

A representative for Legacy declined to comment.