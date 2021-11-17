A Donation Shows Betsy Johnson Stayed Friends With at Least One Democrat

HOW MUCH?

$1,000

WHO GOT IT?

State Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose)

WHO GAVE IT?

State Sen. Lee Beyer (D-Springfield)

WHY IS IT INTERESTING?

Johnson has served in the Oregon Legislature as a Democrat for 20 years but has announced plans to run for governor unaffiliated with any party. That’s a novel strategy in Oregon and, to succeed, will require a shift in voters’ thinking. One key: permission from longtime Democrats to support Johnson.

Beyer is about as longtime as it gets. Springfield voters first sent him to Salem in 1990 and, including a timeout to serve on the Public Utility Commission, he’s been there ever since. His contribution to Johnson is modest—a fifth of what he gave fellow Democrat and State Treasurer Tobias Read, who is running for governor in the Democratic primary. But it’s a signal to disaffected Dems and unaffiliated voters that Johnson is viable.

“I think she could make a good governor,” Beyer says.

WHY DID HE GIVE IT?

Beyer says he and Johnson often disagree, but he likes and admires her. “She’s served her constituents extremely well,” he says.

Beyer first got involved in Oregon politics as a campaign volunteer in the 1974 Democratic primary for governor, which featured eventual Gov. Bob Straub, State Treasurer James Redden and state Sen. Betty Roberts (D-Portland). He expects this year’s race to be the most competitive since that contest because voters are disaffected.

“I’ve never seen the public’s mood like it is now,” Beyer says. “I think they are frustrated on both sides of the spectrum.”

That presents an opportunity for somebody in the middle, he adds, although if he’s forced to choose between Read and Johnson in the general election, he’ll face a tough decision: “I’m not sure yet who I’ll vote for,” Beyer says.