We Should Be Thankful for Answers to Portland’s Police Leak Probe

It’s been 264 days since the investigation began.

Portland Police Bureau squad cars, parked in North Portland. (Brian Burk) (Brian Burk)

By Tess Riski

264 DAYS:

That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leak of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run. It has released no results of its inquiry.

253 DAYS:

That’s how long ago Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner Hardesty.” We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did.

252 DAYS:

That’s how long it’s been since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm two probe the leak.