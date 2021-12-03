Mall Idea of the Week: Lloyd Center Water Park

Becky Chiao writes:

My idea for Lloyd Center is an indoor/outdoor water park. Portland should celebrate our abundant natural resource. Pools, water slides, waves, and of course an ice rink. A place to cool off in the increasingly hot summers and a place to exercise and play inside when it’s colder outside.

A water park would serve the neighborhood (Buckman Pool is gone) as well as attracting visitors from the Convention Center and downtown. No need to drive out of town to enjoy wholesome wet fun. As we activate the Willamette River we need pools where people can learn to swim.

There is probably room for some retail, maybe a hotel or apartment building. But a town can’t thrive without things to do. Hanging out at the mall used to be a social activity, but times have changed.

In the spirit of Jantzen sportswear, let’s celebrate swimming and splashing around!

