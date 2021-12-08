Tina Kotek Scores a Slew of Endorsements for Her Campaign For Governor

House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) has received the endorsement of several trade unions, Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN), which represents farmworkers and the Oregon League of Conservation Voters, whose money and membership are highly coveted by Democratic candidates.

Kotek’s fundraising trails that of her two leading competitors in the primary, the former journalist Nicholas Kristof and state Treasurer Tobias Read, but getting institutions behind her campaign could help make up for that.

Kotek reported endorsements from the International Association of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 48; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 280; Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest; Oregon and Southern Idaho District Council of Laborers (LiUNA) and United Association of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 290.

“Speaker Kotek was instrumental this year in passing legislation to protect good union jobs in Oregon,” said Garth Bachman, Business Manager of IBEW Local 48. “When Tina sets her mind to something, she delivers. We know we can count on her to continue to stand up for working families as governor of Oregon.”

PCUN, the farmworkers’ union, is a strong voice in Oregon’s Latinx communities.

“Kotek is someone Latinx, immigrant, and farmworker communities can count on to deliver results,” said Reyna Lopez, the group’s executive director. “She passed health care for all kids, access to drivers licenses, took action on racial profiling, supported immigrant workers through the pandemic and more. Tina stands up for Oregon’s most vulnerable and essential workers.”

OLCV, which gave Gov. Kate Brown about $1 million in her 2018 re-election campaign, might be the biggest win for Kotek this week. Read has made a concerted effort to preserve the Elliott State Forest as one of three members of the state Land Board and hoped to get OLCV’s backing, as did Kristof.

“We can count on Tina to protect clean air and clean water,” OLCV executive director Doug Moore said in a statement. “Her track record on climate action and her incredible leadership skills have helped achieve every one of the biggest environmental and climate wins over the last seven plus years. We don’t have time for on-the-job-learning, and Tina is ready to lead on day one.”