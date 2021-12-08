The Time Is Now

We Keep Watch Over the Portland Police Leak Investigation

It’s been 266 days since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.

Police in riot gear line up on Southwest 3rd Avenue during the George Floyd protests in 2020. (Alex Wittwer)

By Tess Riski

278 DAYS:

That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leak of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run. It has released no results of its inquiry.

267 DAYS:

That’s how long ago Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner Hardesty.” We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did.

266 DAYS:

That’s how long it’s been since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm to probe the leak.