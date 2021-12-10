Mall Idea of the Week: Lloyd Center Tower

Robert Husseman writes:

THE IDEA: 1,200-foot residential apartment tower (all market-rate units)

THE RATIONALE: First, the tower’s 1,200-foot height would be higher than any building on the West Coast. For all its recent construction activity, Seattle doesn’t even have a 1,000-foot tower. Suck it, Seattle.

Second, the tower would not block the mountain views of any West Hills residents, so it is possible that construction might begin before the year 2050.

Third, as readers of this esteemed publication are no doubt aware, Portland needs more housing.

Last, the tower represents a significant commitment by the city of Portland toward a more urbane future, with emphases on alternative transportation, walkable neighborhoods, climate change mitigation (which admittedly would have to be baked into the construction), and revitalization of neighborhoods left to decay amid our changing times. Put another way, the tower represents an opportunity for Portland to act like the responsible global city it tells itself it is.

