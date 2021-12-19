Mall Idea of the Week: Turn Lloyd Center Into a Live-Action Steampunk Game

Jackie Chard Hamilton writes:

I want a game created with a Portland steampunk theme. This game would be played on your phone, your PC, or you could come to the mall and play interactive games with your friends. Dress up as your avatar. Arcade/carnival and VR games will be available to play to earn prizes for your monthly quest.

As you go up levels, you get to go to secret places that are hidden around. There’s a secret whiskey room you get to go to. Evening gaming for adults includes a midnight happy hour.

The monthly quest has several different components, including riddles to solve, things to find, and something you must slay. You can do it on your own, but there are special perks if you participate in a group to do the quest.

This would really make the mall fun again for the whole family. During the day, kids can have their birthday parties there, and it could be a really fun place for single Portland gamers to meet other gamers as well as people that just wanna have fun.

Another location can open up in Seattle, and we could have dueling quests against nearby cities. Top players could participate in a scavenger hunt once a year around the city of Portland where they may run into people from the game like the Unipiper or Storm Large.

This would truly make malls fun again. I’m currently looking for investors and a gamer that would be able to help me put the game together! I have so many good ideas for this!

WW is seeking reader proposals for the biggest real estate opportunity in Portland: Lloyd Center Mall. Send ideas to mall@wweek.com, and we’ll publish our favorite each week until the new year.