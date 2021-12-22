The Extraordinary Death Toll of 2021

Portland police officers and private security guards respond to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of North Williams Ave and Northeast Hancock St in the early hours of Oct. 6, 2021. (Justin Yau)

84

Portland homicides in 2021, as of Dec. 9. That is the highest single-year total in city history, eclipsing the previous record of 70 (set in 1987, when the city was substantially smaller). Sixty-three of the murders were committed with guns, police say.

59

Portland traffic deaths through Dec. 21, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. (The Portland Police Bureau has a higher tally: 65.) It’s the most in one year since 1987.

59

Multnomah County residents who died from hyperthermia, or overheating, during 116-degree conditions in late June. These are the first Portland deaths directly linked to climate change.

14

Deaths in residential fires through Dec. 21, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. That’s one shy of the record, set in 1994.

25

People killed by cars while crossing Portland streets, the highest single-year total since 1972.

438

COVID-19 deaths recorded in Multnomah County in 2021.