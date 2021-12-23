Where to Stay Warm in Portland on Christmas Weekend

Ahead of potential snow and low temperatures this weekend and next week across Portland, Multnomah County officials announced the opening of severe weather warming centers starting at 3 pm Saturday, Dec. 25.

The following locations will remain open 24 hours a day as severe weather warming centers, until temperatures rise and snow recedes:

Burnside18901 E Burnside St.

The Salvation Army at 5325 N Williams Ave.

The Portland Building at 1120 SW 5th Ave.

Mt. Scott Community Center at 5530 SE 72nd Ave.

The East Portland Community Center at 740 SE 106th Ave.

Both the city of Portland and Multnomah County declared a state of emergency, effective Dec. 24, as a winter storm approaches.

County Chair Deborah Kafoury said TriMet has guaranteed free bus and MAX rides to warming shelters, and local utilities have agreed not to shut off electricity or gas service for nonpayment until Jan. 3.

Latest forecasts show an increasing chance of snow, potentially more than half a foot over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing for much of next week.

Any updates or changes to severe warming shelters will be posted here. The Joint Office of Homeless Services is also looking for volunteers to help out at those centers.

If you or someone you know is in need of a warm place to stay this weekend, call 211 to get connected to a winter shelter.