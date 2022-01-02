A Visit From the Ghost of Portland Future

What’s more frightening: the past or the future?

I know, I know. Christmas is over, you already watched A Muppet Christmas Carol, and you don’t need visits from any more ghosts. But a new year presents an opportunity to reflect. So in the past two episodes of the Dive podcast, we looked at what happened last year—and examined the most terrifying event on Portland’s horizon.

That’s right: I’m talking about the megaquake. It might seem like a story to frighten naughty children, but the Cascadian Subduction Zone really does sit off the Coast of Oregon. So we have to be prepared. I talked to Dr. Ashley Strieg, a seismologist from Portland State University. She tells us all about what to expect from the west coast tectonic plates that are creating a time bomb under the Rose City.

The next week, I was joined by Willamette Week news editor Aaron Mesh to talk about the biggest moments from 2021. We handed out some overdue awards and went over some possible takes for what Portland can expect in the upcoming months.

It’s been great to talk to you for a year, but 2022 can’t come soon enough. Please keep listening—we have great things in store!