Metro Council Appoints Duncan Hwang

The Metro Council voted 5-1 on Jan. 11 to appoint Duncan Hwang to the District 6 seat left vacant when Councilor Bob Stacey resigned in October because of his health.

After Tuesday’s council vote, Hwang also announced his campaign to keep the District 6 position.

Hwang’s appointment runs until December 2022, according to Metro’s website, meaning he must win a special election in May if he wishes to complete Stacey’s term through December 2024.

Hwang, who earned a law degree from Lewis & Clark Law School, is also interim co-executive director of the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon. He has received endorsements from Congressman Earl Blumenauer, Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland City Commissioners Carmen Rubio and Jo Ann Hardesty.

“Our region urgently needs solutions to address our overlapping crisis of homelessness, affordable housing and climate action,” Hwang said in a statement, “and I’m eager to work with Metro to prioritize the immediate action our region deserves.”