Republican Christine Drazan Enters Governor’s Race With a Splash

HOW MUCH?

$150,000

WHO GOT IT?

State Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), who is running for Oregon governor.

WHO GAVE IT?

Adam Wittenberg, a Keizer businessman, through his company Team Management LLC.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Drazan, the former House minority leader, entered the GOP primary for governor later than several other Republicans. (Political consultant Bridget Barton, Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, Salem oncologist and 2016 nominee Dr. Bud Pierce, and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam had been in the race for months.) Drazan’s later start and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson’s prodigious fundraising (nearly $3 million so far, much of it from GOP donors) raised questions about whether there was donor appetite for Drazan’s candidacy. But her first round of contributions, totaling more than $530,000, came in over the past month, showing that she’ll have the resources to run a competitive race. She now has nearly twice as much cash on hand as her closest GOP rival.

WHAT DOES WITTENBERG SAY?

Wittenberg, whose family formerly owned the Wittenberg Inn, a hotel in Keizer, hasn’t made significant contributions to Oregon or national races before. He did not return a call seeking comment.