Portland Police Include “Prayer of the Alt Knight” Meme in Protest Training Presentation

A Portland Police Bureau training presentation Powerpoint included a meme that encouraged violence against protesters and that is affiliated with the far-right movement.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office announced Jan. 14 that it had recently discovered the image, titled “Prayer of the Alt Knight.” The image was included on the final slide of the 110-page presentation, accompanied by the words “the end.”

“I am disgusted that this offensive content was added to a training presentation for our police officers,” Wheeler said in a statement Friday. “As soon as I was made aware of the incident, I reached out to Chief Lovell, who shared my deep concern and assured me that a thorough and complete investigation was underway.”

The mayor’s announcement lands hours before lawyers representing the group Don’t Shoot Portland are expected to file a briefing in their federal court case against the city, which was initially filed in June of 2020 alleging excessive use of force by PPB against protesters. The briefing will include slides from the presentation, according to attorneys familiar with the case.

The mayor’s office said the city discovered the slide in September 2021 while reviewing documents for the case. The office added that it does not know for certain when the presentation was created, but that it could date back to 2018.

“At this time, it remains unclear who added the final slide, when this slide was added to the training material, or if it was used during a Portland Police training,” the mayor’s office said Friday.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said he called for an internal affairs investigation once he learned of the slide’s existence.

“The message on the training presentation slide was contrary to PPB’s values and what we are trying to achieve as an organization,” Lovell said in a statement. “That investigation is still open and therefore, details cannot be discussed. However, I want to make it clear that the content of this message is not representative of the Portland Police Bureau and it is disappointing to all of us who work so hard to earn the community’s trust.”

The image’s text reads as follows:

“And the Lord said...

Woe be unto you, dirty hippy;

Four thou stinketh of patchouli and BO;

For thou talk of Marx, yet know him not;

For thous hast bills, yet have not paid;

For thou hast dreadlocks and white skin.

And so I shall send among you,

My humble servants with hat, and with bat;

That they may christen your heads with hickory,

And anoint your faces with pepper spray.

And one thou hast been cuffed and stuffed;

Once thou has been stitched and bandaged;

Perhaps thou shall learn,

I’m tired of your shit.

Amen.”