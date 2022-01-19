Nicholas Kristof Files Appeal, Continues Fundraising

Democratic candidate for governor Nicholas Kristof filed his brief with the Oregon Supreme Court on Jan. 14, arguing why he should be included on the May primary ballot.

Kristof’s attorneys say Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a fellow Democrat, “erred” by excluding him from the ballot based primarily on his having voted in New York in 2020 and conducted various other aspects of his life there.

Instead, Kristof argues, the determinative factor should be where he believes he resided: a “resident” is “someone who intends to be at home in Oregon and acts pursuant to that intent,” his brief says.

Meanwhile, donations keep rolling in: LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman gave Kristof $50,000 on Jan. 13—a week after Fagan disqualified the onetime New York Times columnist—and former Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger gave him $15,000 on Jan. 3.