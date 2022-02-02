Moda Puts its Name Behind Tina Kotek in Governor’s Race

HOW MUCH?

$10,000

WHO GOT IT?

Former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland), who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

WHO GAVE IT?

Moda Partners, an affiliate of the Portland health insurer.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Insurance companies are notoriously cautious—that’s how they profit. Although Moda paid up to put its name on the Trail Blazers’ home court, the company keeps a low profile in politics. State filings show its contribution to Kotek is the biggest it has ever made in an Oregon race.

It comes at a pivotal time for Kotek, who resigned her legislative seat Jan. 21 in part to juice up her lackluster fundraising, which has so far depended heavily on organized labor. The vote of confidence from a pillar of Oregon’s business community comes as the leading fundraiser among Democrats, former journalist Nicholas Kristof, awaits a ruling from the Oregon Supreme Court on whether he meets the residency requirement to run.

WHAT DOES MODA SAY?

Moda spokesman Jonathan Nicholas says the company is looking forward to seeing Kotek in Mahonia Hall. “We have worked with Tina Kotek for many years and have great respect for the role she played as speaker of the Oregon House,” Nicholas says. “We’re confident that as governor she will be a strong and visionary leader for our state.”