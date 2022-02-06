Portland Is Filled With Black History Month Events. Here Are Six Worth Your Consideration.

AnAkA, AKTIV8 Portal (2), a video shown at the Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Exhibition at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU. (Courtesy of the artist)

Cascade Festival of African Films

The longest-running African film festival in the country opens with DiaTribe, a documentary that traces hip-hop dance moves back to African dance traditions. More movies continue into March, both in theatrical screenings and with virtual events. DiaTribe screens at the Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. 7 pm Friday, Feb. 4. For full schedule, visit africanfilmfestival.org. Free.

In My Shoes

Over the next month, young Black men will lead 45-minute walking tours through their neighborhoods, including Cully, Kenton and Parkrose. Presented by the nonprofit Word is Bond, the ambulatory storytelling sessions are designed to show Portlanders—including police officers—why these neighborhoods matter to the young men who live there. Nine neighborhoods, mywordisbond.org/inmyshoes. Saturdays, Feb. 5-29. Free.

panther The Black Panther newspaper. (Vanport Mosaic)

All Power to the People

A three-day tribute honors Kent Ford, a founding member of the Portland chapter of the Black Panther Party. The event opens with a staged reading of a new solo play about Ford, Walking Through Portland With a Panther. On the second evening: a history of the Panthers guided by Ford himself. Cerimon House, 5131 NE 23rd Ave. 6 pm Friday, 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 11-13. Free.

The 6th Annual NW Black Comedy Festival

For four days, two Northeast Portland venues host more than 60 Black comics, with individual showcases dedicated to local performers, women and the raunchiest jokes. Plus: live recording of two podcasts. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St.; Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; nwblackcomedyfest.wordpress.com. Thursday-Tuesday, Feb. 17-22. $20 per show.

Installation view of Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Exhibition at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at PSU through April 30, 2022. (Mario Gallucci )

Black Lives Matter Artist Grant Exhibition

In the months after George Floyd’s murder, Jordan D. Schnitzer established a granting program that awarded $2,500 grants to 60 artists in Oregon and Washington. A jury representing PSU selected 20 Black and Indigenous artists and their resulting works—considerations of Black trauma and healing on a scale that covers walls—are now on display. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, 1855 SW Broadway. Tuesdays-Saturdays through April. Free.

We Had Jazz

If you’re attending the Portland Jazz Festival this year, consider making a stop at the Multnomah County Central Library, where 30 photos of Portland’s golden age of jazz are on display. The photos, taken by Carl Henniger, include Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie performing in Portland nightclubs. Multnomah County Central Library, Collins Gallery, 801 SW 10th Ave. Through Feb. 28. Free.