Readers Respond to the Rise in Fenanyl Overdose Deaths

Last week, WW reported on Oregon’s dramatic rise in overdose deaths from two hard drugs—meth and fentanyl—since the pandemic began. Together, the two drugs are killing Oregonians at a rate of three per day (“Over and Out,” Jan. 26). The deaths began rising before Oregonians voted to decriminalize personal possession of many hard drugs. But one key component of that plan—law enforcement referrals to drug treatment—has barely begun, even as deaths skyrocket. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Arizona Joe, via Twitter: “If living in a tent on a sidewalk isn’t rock bottom enough, why does anyone believe that being referred to treatment will be that catalyst? That’s silly naïveté. “With meth and opioids, people often need to be physically separated from that drug for a long while. Jail can do that.”

Bruno Parks, via Twitter: “And now the Measure 110 proponents are saying that they knew the treatment piece of their plan was never going to work. Instead, they’ll push unspecified ‘services’ that will presumably make it easier to ‘live’ as an addict. That’s what ‘harm reduction’ gets you.”

Don Reardon, via Facebook: “TIP TO OTHER STATES: Have abundant and remarkable treatment services in place before you decriminalize meth. OR: Become America’s favorite meth tourism destination.”

AntiFuggedaboutit, via wweek.com: “As the article clearly states, overdoses are up everywhere. Montana, apparently, is leading the pack. A true red state. But how could this be if conservative policies were the answer? “Just judging by the absolute lunacy in the comments, it appears that what they want is a return to the failed and cruel practices of the War on Drugs and the crack epidemic of the ‘90s. They want to throw millions and millions of drug addicts into prisons, expanding the prison industrial complex. “This is their solution to homelessness as well. Simply lock up the undesirables forever. Just look at these comments. Jack the Ripper has more empathy and compassion for human life than these people.”

pets Home alone is abuse Enough already with the unbridled celebration of pet-keeping [”The Pets Issue,” WW, Jan. 26]. Animals don’t exist to “comfort us during COVID” or to meet the emotional needs of any human who wants a captive “companion.” There are numerous ethical concerns (and environmental implications) with the institution of pet-keeping that rarely get discussed in our society. This issue of WW further ignores any difficult ethical questions around our obsession with owning animals. There is an entire article on preparing dogs to be left alone at home all day long, which never even questions the premise of leaving a dog at home alone all day. Just hide some treats for your lonely dog. Really??!! Animal neglect is abuse. Neil Johnson Northeast Portland

LETTERS to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to: PO Box 10770, Portland, Oregon 97296 Email: mzusman@wweek.com