Bob Tiernan Enters the Race for Oregon Governor With Half a Million Dollars From Berkeley

HOW MUCH?

$500,000

WHO GOT IT?

Former state Rep. Bob Tiernan (R-Lake Oswego), who is seeking the Republican Party nomination for governor.

WHO GAVE IT?

RI-Grants Pass LLC, a Berkeley, Calif.-based real estate company managed by Read Realty Management LLC, also of Berkeley. “It’s from a client that I solved their very difficult problem, and they are extremely grateful and they realize that I know how to fix things in Oregon,” Tiernan says. “They have a lifetime presence in Oregon, and they want to see Oregon better.”

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Another week, another entrant in the GOP primary race for governor. This time, it’s Tiernan, 66, a former Republican Party chair who holds a law degree from Georgetown.

With the conservative wing of the party reeling from the scandal befalling Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam and the entrance of anti-tax ballot measure champion Bill Sizemore, Tiernan could end up a serious contender. He enters the race with a substantial amount of cash: just over $1 million raised, with half of it coming from a loan to himself. In fundraising, that puts him behind only Christine Drazan, who has raised more than $1.2 million.

Serving in the Oregon House from 1993 to 1997, Tiernan was a chief sponsor in the Legislature of 1994′s Measure 11, which established mandatory minimum sentences for felonies. He now cites crime, homelessness and public schools as the issues of the day. Tiernan promised results from his professional experience in business and in Navy intelligence. “I don’t know other candidates who have this kind of experience and know how to get results for Oregon,” he said, announcing his candidacy in front of a homeless camp in Southwest Portland.

WHAT DOES THE DONOR SAY?

Officials with the management company did not return calls seeking comment.