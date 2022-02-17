Oregon Supreme Court Affirms: Nicholas Kristof Is Disqualified From May Ballot

In a 33-page opinion released this morning, the Oregon Supreme Court unanimously affirmed Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision to disqualify Democratic candidate for governor Nicholas Kristof from the May primary ballot.

Here is the court’s summary of its thinking.

Fagan determined Jan. 6 that Kristof did not meet the three-year residency requirement for candidates for governor. Her decision turned on the fact that Kristof, who as a New York Times journalist, spent most of the past 20 years living in New York, and voted in New York in November 2020.

The court agreed with Fagan’s determination.

“We conclude that ‘resident within,’ when viewed against the legal context that surrounded the Oregon Constitution’s 1857 ratification, is best understood to refer to the legal concept of ‘domicile, which requires the fact of a fixed habitation or abode in a particular place, and an intention to remain there permanently or indefinitely,” the court wrote. “Under that legal concept, a person can have only a single residence at a time.”

The ruling upends what had been a three-person race for the Democratic nomination for governor between the newcomer Kristof, who retired from the Times after 37 years to run for office and two veteran politicians, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) and State Treasurer Tobias Read. Kristof had out-paced the other two in fundraising.

As a first-time candidate, Kristof focused on the many areas in which Oregon can improve. It will be harder for Kotek and Read, both of whom first won election in 2006 to challenge the status quo. Much of Kristof’s financial support (he raised $2.75 million, more than his opponents raised, combined) came from outside Oregon and so it is unclear whether those donors will retain an interest in the race now that Kristof is conclusively off the ballot.

Kotek was the first candidate to publicly address the court’s decision.

“Nick Kristof has long written about pressing issues facing Oregonians and his voice will continue to be important as we tackle Oregon’s biggest issues,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him as a fellow Democrat.”

Kristof will hold a press conference at 10 am today.







