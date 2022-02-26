From Pamplin to Putin, We Examine the Most Vexing Questions of the Week

Think global, read local.

This week, readers of WW were reminded of the famous equation: Nigel + time = groundbreaking news. Reporter Nigel Jaquiss has spent the past three months reading tax liens and property records, all pointing to one big conclusion: one of the most powerful business empires in Oregon is in trouble. The R.B. Pamplin Corp.—which owns the Portland Tribune and Ross Island—appears to be selling real estate to its workers’ pension fund, a practice experts question. So naturally, we had to carve out 10 minutes this week to give you the simplest breakdown of what is going on.

But we don’t stop there. This week, we also sat down with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The topic: Russia, which this week started a war against Ukraine. While most of the hardships are being faced by those who are in the country of Ukraine and surrounding areas, we asked Wyden to boil down the local impact. What does this war mean for us? I mean, Portland may be 5,611.6 miles away from Kyiv according to Siri, but surely the entire world will feel this conflict.

And Sen. Wyden agrees. “There is going to be a ripple effect through Oregon,” Wyden told us. But what will these ripples look like? What is our leadership doing to avoid them? What do Russian sanctions have to do with us? For answers on those questions, you’ll have to listen to our show. It would be, like, so bad for our streaming numbers if we just told you right here.

We also ask Wyden about how Oregon is changing, what his thoughts are on former Blazer Enes Kanter Freedom, and we question him about the way Biden went about picking his Supreme Court nominee.

Oh yeah, and we give you a rundown on the biggest stories of the week. There’s something for everyone. Unless you don’t care about world news, local news, crimes, sports, arts, or culture. Then I think skipping this episode is a fine idea.

