Shannon Singleton Replaces Longtime Director of Homeless Services Marc Jolin

warm An East Portland warming shelter opened by the Joint Office of Homeless Services. (Motoya Nakamura)

Marc Jolin, who has led the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services since its founding as A Home for Everyone in 2015, resigned March 1.

Jolin has overseen a massive increase in funding for his agency, from virtually nothing to more than $160 million this year. He will stay on temporarily to help his interim replacement, Shannon Singleton, learn the ropes.

Singleton, who has an extensive housing background, has been working as an aide to Gov. Kate Brown and was also running for Multnomah County chair.

She will now drop out of that race to assume her new duties.

“Shannon is the person who asks, ‘Where can I be best be of service at this time?’” County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in a statement.

The county said it will conduct a nationwide search for Jolin’s permanent successor.