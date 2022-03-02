A State Solar Mandate is Still Producing Very Spendy Electricity

A new report to the Oregon Legislature shows that a solar power mandate for publicly funded building projects continues to generate some very costly electricity.
In 2007, to promote solar energy, legislators mandated that public agencies must spend 1.5% of construction or renovation costs on solar power generation. They have tweaked the bill several times since.
Jerry Milstead, a project manager who has advised local governments on such projects, says the requirement can result in “very expensive” projects with little environmental benefit.
The new $325 million Multnomah County Courthouse, as WW previously reported, includes a $1.47 million solar energy system that produces savings of $13,424 a year.
That means the solar equipment will pay for itself in 109 years, an investment Milstead calls “ludicrous.”
Other assessments of the program are more measured. Ryan Vandehey, a spokesman for Portland Public Schools, which completed two big projects last year, says changes to the original law have improved it.
“The mandate is good policy in theory,” Vandehey says, “and the Oregon Department of Energy has made updates and revisions recently to make it more reasonable.”
John MacLean, the finance and procurement manager at Portland Community College, which completed four projects last year, also applauds the principle of the law but says it might be better to set efficiency goals rather than mandate expenditure levels.
Milstead agrees. “Public dollars are precious,” he says. “We should treat them that way.”
The good news: Some of the payback periods in the 2022 Oregon Department of Energy report are shorter than in the past. The new solar installation at Portland’s Kellogg Middle School, for example, will pay for itself in less than 22 years. (That’s still far longer than commercial installations, which, with incentives, can pay off in five years.)
Here are three large 2021 projects with long payoffs.
Ogden Middle School, Oregon City
Total cost
$41.5 million
Solar cost
$634,000
Yearly energy value
$6,000
Years to pay back
106
McDaniel High School renovation, Portland
Total cost
$142 million
Solar cost
$2.14 million
Yearly energy value
$33,000
Years to pay back
65
PCC Workforce Training Center, Portland
Total cost
$33.8 million
Solar cost
$551,000
Yearly energy value
$8,640
Years to pay back
64
Source: Oregon Department of Energy