Three of Portland’s Black History Landmarks Have Been Added to the National Register of Historic Places

Three landmarks of Portland’s Black community—the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Dean’s Beauty Salon and Barber Shop, and the Golden West Hotel—have been added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

“These three institutions have long been landmarks of Portland’s Black community, and their recognition as national historical treasures is long past due,” said Zachary Stocks, executive director of the nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers, in a press release when the nominations were announced last August.

All three sites have immense historical significance. Mt. Olivet is the only remaining church building of the four Black Christian churches relocated to lower Albina in the early 20th Century, Dean’s is Portland’s oldest continuously operating Black-owned barbershop or salon, and Golden West was the only hotel in the city to welcome Black patrons during the time it was from open (from 1906 to 1930).

“Collectively, they span nearly 130 years of history, and each is well deserving of recognition on the National Register of Historic Places in its own right,” Stocks said.

Being added to the National Register is a notable advantage for all three sites. They will be eligible for state and federal tax benefits, historic preservation grants when funds are available, and leniency in meeting certain building code requirements.

The nomination of the sites was encouraged by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Historic Preservation Caucus. In a Jan. 14 letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Blumenauer made his support clear.

“These landmarks are all important to understanding our history and demonstrate the resilience of Portland’s Black community despite systemic racism and government-sponsored clearance, redevelopment, disinvestment, and gentrification,” he wrote.

