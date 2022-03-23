Gas Prices Are Up and So Are Rides on E-Bikes. We Asked Two Lawmakers Why They Converted.

Earlier this month, Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard) took to social media to announce her latest joy: She had bought an electric bicycle—a Gazelle Medeo, to be exact. Grayber, a first-term state representative, declared herself a “shEbiker.”

She’s at least the third woman in the Oregon House to own an e-bike, after Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), who has a Tern GSD, a cargo bike with child-seating capacity, and Rep. Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland). (The e-bike caucus will be short-lived: Neither Smith Warner nor Power will seek reelection this year.)

WW spotted the trend early, reporting in a 2019 cover story that electric bikes were becoming a transportation favorite for environmentally conscious Portland moms—including this reporter (“Your Dream Car Is an E-Bike,” Oct. 16, 2019).

Now there’s an economic incentive: Grayber’s purchase comes at a time when gas prices have risen by more than a dollar in the past year to above $4.75 for a gallon of regular in Portland.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says it’s too early to say whether higher gas prices have inspired more cycling. Some early data shows Portlanders are looking for alternatives: The number of e-scooter and Biketown e-bike rides doubled in February compared with the same month last year.

Oregon has long since passed the point where the climate apocalypse feels distant. But many Oregonians still resent cyclists as privileged, and even Portland roads aren’t built to help cars share the right of way (let alone SUVs and oversize pickups).

The two lawmakers are looking to incentivize e-biking through legislation. In the meantime, WW asked Grayber and Power about the joys and irritations of their commutes.

State Rep. Karin Power takes her kids e-cycling. (Courtesy of Power)

WW: How far do you usually e-bike?

Dacia Grayber: In my first week of owning the bike, I put about 100 miles on it, and was trying to find the limits of the battery. I’m riding it about 30 to 40 miles a week currently—to meetings and appointments, and using it for grocery runs.

Karin Power: Our kindergartner goes to Oregon City School District’s Spanish immersion program in Jennings Lodge, and our youngest goes to day care in Sellwood. It’s a 13-mile, round-trip loop for us in the morning. We ride along the Trolley Trail nearly the whole way, and it’s so much fun.

Have you ditched your car?

Grayber: I haven’t yet tried out my commute to being on shift as a firefighter, which is 26 miles. I have to figure out a reasonably safe route that parallels Highways 217 and 26. But I’m almost exclusively using the e-bike for any days I’m not on shift. When I bought the bike, I made a commitment to trying to reduce my driving by half—especially city driving.

Power: We have had to have two cars because of my Salem commute. When I’m working from home for my primary job, the e-bike allows me to use our 13-year-old Subaru a lot less.

What do you like best about e-bikes?

Grayber: As my teenage daughter would say, “It’s a whole mood.” I love it. It’s all the freedom and joy of regular biking, but I show up at my meetings dressed for business and I haven’t really broken a sweat. Waterproof mascara is clutch, though!

Also, I have spent years being passed by Team Shiny Spandex going up and over Terwilliger, and on that first day when I blazed by a few of these guys while I was wearing jeans, boots and a blazer, not gonna lie, I was a little giddy.

Power: It’s made such a positive impact on my kids’ behavior. Grady loves the quiet time in the morning, listening to the birds, saying hello to other people biking or walking, and noticing our favorite trees. He says it helps him feel more calm as he gets to school in the morning. Finn loves dogs and says “woof woof” every time we pass one on the trails.

What annoys you most?

Grayber: I live in Southwest Portland, and we have dismal—I mean dismal—bike and pedestrian access in most places. Getting out of where I live is about a mile of Mad Max role play, but at least I have an e-boost now for the hills and curves with no shoulder and blackberries.

Power: When I’m in Sellwood, even though I get off my bike to walk it across Southeast 17th, hardly anyone stops for bikes or pedestrians. It’s a lot of through traffic driving too quickly, and it drives me nuts.

Is buying an e-bike a privileged transportation choice?

Grayber: Sure, but so is driving. I recognize the privilege I have to be able to buy an e-bike, but I also was grateful to be able to secure a 0% short-term loan to make it doable. I certainly didn’t have the cash to fork over up front. It’s a cup of coffee and breakfast sandwich a day for one year, if we’re breaking down actual cost—but then it’s paid off. That’s one of the things I want to work on next session: championing affordable access to everyone, especially those for whom having a mode of transportation like this could be a total game changer.

Power: It is a privilege to be able to spend time in the weather and the seasons with my kids on our bike. My mom lost her mobility when I was 5 in an accident, so I don’t take being able to cycle for granted.

What changes to the road and policy would help more people, maybe particularly women, e-bike?

Grayber: Infrastructure that values healthier modes of transportation and helps us move more safely. I’m not trying to bike on I-5; I’m trying to cross town safely without feeling like I’m doing battle. I’m going to continue to advocate strongly for this in the Legislature on a state level and with our federal partners.

Also, for the love of God, somebody please sweep city bike lanes (Barbur in particular is bad right now). My bike has pretty wide and tough tires, but there’s enough glass and debris to give a car a flat in some spots.

Power: Two things made a big difference for me: First, confidence that I know where I’m going and where the bike routes are, and second, being able to afford to buy an e-bike so I could get my kids around without needing a car.

We learned through Southeast Portland’s Splendid Cycles that Unitus Community Credit Union offers a bike loan financing option, which allows us to pay a small amount of interest to pay back the bike over a few years—similar to a car loan. When I’m driving the Subaru full time, we probably spend $200 a month on gas. So not only does the e-bike help me get some exercise and appreciate our community more, it also saves us money.