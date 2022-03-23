Murmurs: Indiana Man to Plead Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Portland Police

INDIANA MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS AT PORTLAND POLICE: A 25-year-old Indiana man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails toward Portland police in the fall of 2020 is slated to plead guilty to charges in state and federal court next week, court records show. Malik Muhammad faces 28 counts in Multnomah County, including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device, as well as six counts in federal court of civil disorder, using an explosive to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He is accused of handing out baseball bats—purchased at the McMinnville Goodwill—to protesters during multiple demonstrations. In a November 2021 court filing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, his attorney wrote: “Mr. Muhammad is a valued member of his community and an involved father. He is a military veteran with an honorable discharge in 2018.” Federal prosecutors allege that a search of Muhammad’s “travel trailer” in October 2020 yielded multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. When detectives contacted the rifle’s owner, who lives in Indianapolis, he allegedly told them that Muhammad was “a communist revolutionary who was attempting to gather people with firearms to engage in acts of violence.”

KITZHABER ENDORSES READ: Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber this week became the second former governor to endorse State Treasurer Tobias Read in the Democratic primary for governor. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) remains the favorite in the race, but Kitzhaber, like his predecessor, former Gov. Barbara Roberts, decided he’d rather see Read as his party’s standard bearer. “Bold, outcomes-based leadership, unfettered by the status quo, is what Oregon needs and what Tobias brings to this race,” Kitzhaber said. “I am proud to support him.” Kotek says the move is “sour grapes” because she called on Kitzhaber to resign in 2015. Also, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the state’s third-largest public employee union, said it won’t endorse either Democrat. Kotek previously got nods from Service Employees International Union and the Oregon Education Association.

KATU CANCELS GOVERNOR DEBATES: Portland television station KATU-TV came up with a screening process to limit the size of its scheduled candidate debates for the May 17 primary for governor—then caught so much flak that it canceled the events. The station, which is WW’s news partner, set a contribution threshold of $750,000, which would have winnowed the 19 GOP candidates to five: former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby), Salem oncologist Dr. Bud Pierce, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, former state Rep. Bob Tiernan (R-Lake Oswego), and political consultant Bridget Barton. The requirement would have narrowed the 15 Democrats down to just two: former House Speaker Tina Kotek and State Treasurer Tobias Read. Less well-financed candidates, led by Democrat Patrick Starnes, a cabinetmaker from Brownsville, urged KATU to use different criteria, such as whether a candidate appears in the Voters’ Pamphlet, has a website and has generated media coverage. But on March 21, KATU instead pulled the plug, telling candidates in an email that “it will concentrate our efforts on a debate with the primary winners in the general election in the fall.”

GOLF CLUB HOSTING SAUDI-BACKED TOURNAMENT GETS BLOWBACK: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains announced last week it would host a tournament held by LIV Golf, which is financially backed by the Saudi Arabian government. Now the private club is offering its members a chance to air any grievances from 10 am to 2 pm March 23 with staffers from the company that owns Pumpkin Ridge: Escalante Golf of Fort Worth, Texas. That’s according to a letter Pumpkin Ridge shared with members this week. A letter sent last week told members the club’s initiation fee would increase to $25,000 in order to “improve our facilities and support daily operations” and said to expect a membership fee increase as well. Many of the improvements are in preparation for the tournament. Listed enhancements before the event include repairs to cart paths, irrigation work, leveling of tees, an entire renovation of its grill and locker rooms, and new patio furniture.