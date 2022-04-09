Readers Respond to Tina Kotek’s Struggle to Galvanize the Democratic Party

Last week, WW examined the paradox of former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek: She’s the Democratic front-runner for governor, but none of the last four Democrats to hold that office has endorsed her. Kotek may be a victim of her own success in passing progressive legislation—or getting blowback for her hardball tactics, which alienated some who worked closely with her in Salem. Or, as reporter Nigel Jaquiss later noted on WW’s podcast, she might be taking blame for a state whose results don’t match its spending. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Samantha Gladu, via Twitter: “Sigh, nearly 3K words on the likability of @Tina4Oregon. She’s bossy; she’s too successful—why don’t notorious grudge holders like her??? This article could only be more cliché if @juleskbailey had added he doesn’t want to drink a beer with [her].”

Mt. Hood, via wweek.com: “Wow, what a Kotek love fest. WW dedicates more space to Kotek’s car than to rampant crime that’s staring us in the face every hour of every day.”

Nicholas Kristof, via Twitter: “In a @wweek podcast, @NigelJaquiss asks a blunt question: How is it that Oregon is a blue state with high tax rates, yet has outcomes in education, homelessness, mental health access and addiction that are among America’s worst? What are we doing wrong?

“This is something that I’ve wondered about as well (and this is partly a West Coast blue state issue, for CA and WA also underperform in key areas like homelessness). I think the answer is partly about policy mistakes and partly about lack of accountability.”

Natalie Burton, via Facebook: “Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer says, ‘I give Tina huge kudos for standing up to the labor unions. They made it incredibly painful for all of us who voted for the bill.’ Really? It made it painful for you? No, it made it painful for me—a public employee who’s pension won’t be sufficient to retire on. I don’t give a sh*t about ‘business interests, who wanted to scale back the state’s underfunded Public Employee Retirement System.’ Why on earth would they have a voice in my compensation and benefits? Tina Kotek is not far left. We need someone further to the left.”

Apurtura86, via Reddit: “They call this progress? Murder rates from the ‘80s?

“If current crime and drug use is the reform they talked about, I think we’ll have a swing of the pendulum real soon.”

Whatever you call it, Kotek got the job done

How do you define the difference between “transactional” and “skilled negotiation”? Whatever you call it, it’s how things get done in a state with diverse constituencies. Tina Kotek is a smart manager with clear values who knows how to make things happen. That’s why a long list of legislators who have served with her are lining up to endorse her candidacy for governor.

We know her as a person with high integrity who is focused on bettering life for all Oregonians. We worked together to pass strong, progressive policies under Speaker Kotek; now we need an executive committed to making sure those policies translate to action on the ground. I want a governor who has a vision and a track record. And if she also knows how to put together a deal that works for varied interests—well, I call that leadership.

State Rep. Pam Marsh

D-Ashland

