Dr. Bud Pierce Makes a Serious Donation to His Campaign for Oregon Governor

HOW MUCH?

$500,000

WHO GOT IT?

Dr. Bud Pierce, the Salem oncologist seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

WHO GAVE IT?

Pierce.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Pierce, the GOP nominee for governor in 2016, spent more than $1.5 million of his own money that year. He got a creditable 44% of the vote, losing to Gov. Kate Brown in a special election to serve out the reminder of Gov. John Kitzhaber’s term following Kitzhaber’s 2015 resignation.

Pierce entered this year’s race after the death of his wife, Dr. Selma Pierce, who was hit by a car in Salem in 2020. He began in a strong position because of his previous showing, but until this week had not committed the kind of money he’ll need to stand out in a crowded field of 19 candidates, a half-dozen of whom are mounting serious campaigns. As WW reported last week in Murmurs, some Republican insiders had begun to question how much his heart was in the race—his campaign still hadn’t begun airing television ads with just three weeks left until ballots for the primary arrive in Oregon mailboxes.

This check shows that Pierce, whom GOP insiders say is at or near the top of polls, means to win.