Portland Fundraiser for President Joe Biden Moves to New Location Due to Popular Demand

President Joe Biden is coming to Portland on April 21 to extol the virtues of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress passed last year at his behest.

While he’s here, backers of the proposed replacement of the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver are hoping he’ll announce some funding for that project.

But the task that brings Biden to Portland isn’t just talking about spending money: It’s fundraising.

Biden will also raise money for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a super-PAC formed in 2017 that includes the Democratic parties of all 50 states and the Democratic National Committee. Under arcane federal fundraising rules, donors can give up to $865,000 to the PAC, as several did in 2020.

The fund has already raised more than $14 million this year, according to Open Secrets, which tracks federal campaign finance.

The Biden fundraiser here was initially slated to be held at the home of Win McCormack, a longtime Democratic donor who serves at the owner and editor of The New Republic, and his partner, political consultant Carol Butler. The event has been moved, however, to an as yet undisclosed location because more people wanted to attend than the couple’s home could accommodate.

The price tag to attend this week’s event: a sliding scale between $500 and $36,500.

A DNC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

INVITED: An invitation to an April 21 reception with President Joe Biden.



