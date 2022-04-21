New Census Data Shows the Most Educated Districts in Oregon Elect Democrats in and Around Portland

As the May 17 primary draws near, Oregon Democrats and Republicans are making sure voters understand the differences between the two parties. A big one: educational attainment.

This week, Portland pollster John Horvick of DHM Research drew on 2020 census data to illustrate the wide variance in college graduates among Oregon’s 60 House districts. As of 2018, the year about which census takers asked, the median level of college graduates across all districts was 34%. But every district above that level belonged to a Democrat.

“It’s part of the education polarization that’s happening in Oregon and across the country,” Horvick says. “I think it’s worth pointing out that the Democratic Party in some districts is really pulling away from the median voter.”

In addition to the differences between parties, the numbers show big spreads among Democrats. House District 22 (Woodburn) had the lowest college graduation level (14%) but is solidly Democratic.

Here are the five districts with the highest percentage of college graduates:

1. House District 33 (Northwest Portland, Northeast Washington County)

Rep. Maxine Dexter

72%

2. House District 38 (Lake Oswego, Dunthorpe)

Rep. Andrea Salinas

71%

3. House District 36 (Southwest Portland)

Rep. Lisa Reynolds

66%

4. House District 43 (Northeast and North Portland)

Rep. Tawna Sanchez

61%

5. House District 42 (inner Southeast Portland)

Rep. Rob Nosse

59%

Sources: DHM Research, U.S. Census Bureau, Oregon Legislature