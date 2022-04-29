As Ballots For May Primary Arrive, So Does a Barrage of Attack Ads Against a Candidate Not on the Ballot

As most Oregonians begin receiving their ballots for the May 17 primary election, a series of Youtube ads targeting the nonaffiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson, have also gone live.

The timing is interesting. Although she served in the Legislature for 20 years as a Democrat representing Columbia County, first in the House and later in the Senate, Johnson quit the Legislature and the party. So unlike the Democratic and Republican hopefuls, she is not on the primary ballot.

Today, however, a group called Oregonians for Ethics began circulating ads attacking Johnson. The group has gotten funding from the Democratic Governors Association; Service Employees International Union; the Oregon Education Association; the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees; the Oregon League of Conservation Voters; and a couple of trial lawyers.

Johnson has raised $6.7 million, far more than any other candidate. Oregonians for Ethics has raised $153,000. Carol Butler, a political consultant working with the group, said it will seek to inform voters about Johnson’s record on the environment, gun control and issues important to working families.

Here are the paid ads the group has produced.

Not With Us.

Worth Protecting.

And a slew of digital spots.















