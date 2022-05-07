Listen to Our Most Tense Exchange With Congressional Candidate Carrick Flynn

The 2020 Census determined enough people had moved to Oregon to qualify the state for another seat in Congress. Over time new lines were drawn and the seat for District 6 is up for grabs. There’s no incumbent, the field is wide open, and one billionaire seems unreasonably invested in someone who seems like an unlikely candidate.

WW reporter Rachel Monahan has been paying extraordinarily close attention. On this week’s episode of Dive, she’s going to break down why this contest requires such close attention.

Carrick Flynn might be best known to voters for his plaid flannel shirts in TV commercials. But Monahan has been on a mission to show voters who is funding those feel-good flannel ads: the richest man in cryptocurrency, Sam Bankman-Fried.

She’s been building this story for a few, so she’s got quite a bit of tea to spill on not just crypto-cash campaigns and the strange workings of Bankman-Fried but also how the district was mapped, which career politicians tried to get the early advantage, and how residents of the 6th district counties are reacting to what ought to be authentic community representation potentially being bought with the newest of new money.

Plus, you get to hear what it sounds like when WW editor Mark Zusman starts asking hard questions.

