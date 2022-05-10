Congressional Candidate Starts Union Drive at Intel

In what could become Oregon’s most significant unionization drive in decades, congressional candidate (and Intel engineer) Matt West plans to announce at a March 11 press conference an effort to create a union for Intel’s semiconductor engineers.

West has been working with the Communication Workers of America on the effort.

“For far too long, Intel has used and abused its workforce,” West said in a statement. “It’s time to fight back.…We call on President Biden to be true to his word by ensuring that Intel continues to receive federal contracts only if it agrees to this neutrality agreement. Together, we can begin to transform Intel, manufacturing, and American labor relations.”

West also called on Intel not to fight the unionization drive. Intel representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

West is one of the six leading Democrats seeking to be the party’s nominee for Oregon’s new, 6th Congressional District.