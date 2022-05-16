Oregon Ballot Returns So Far: Older Voters Are Showing Up

With Election Day upon us, the story of the 2022 primary continues to be a lack of excitement on the part of voters.

With partial count of ballots received on Monday, figures released by the secretary of state show the statewide percentage of ballots returned is 18.1%. Overall, Republicans (24.8%) and Democrats (24.6%) are voting at a similar rate, while non-affiliated voters, who are shut out of party primaries but can vote in nonpartisan contests, are barely bothering to open their ballots (7.3%)

Some of the bluer counties are seeing even lower turnout, including Multnomah County at 16.5%, Lane County at 16.7% and Washington County at 16.8%. (In Clackamas County, which announced earlier its ballots were misprinted, participation is even lower, at 15.9%).

It’s hard to know how low turnout will affect the top of the ticket. In the GOP primary, the presence of a handful of relatively equally-financed candidates with some name recognition makes almost any outcome possible, although former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) seems to have gained in recent polls.

In the Democratic primary for governor, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) is running to the left of her main challenger, State Treasurer Tobias Read. The only recent publicly-released polling showed Kotek with a five-point lead but most voters undecided.

There are some significant differences in turnout among Democrats from county to county. In Deschutes County, for instance, more than 27% of Democrats have turned in their ballots, while in Multnomah County, just 21.8% of Democrats have cast ballots. That, and an older more rural electorate may help Read narrow Kotek’s advantage.

The people who have voted, as is usually the case in a primary, are older: 79.4% of the 500,000 people who have cast a ballot are 50 or older. That’s a pretty big skew, considering that only 49.2% of registered voters are 50 or above.

Here’s the breakdown of voters by age, drawn from a Democratic Party of Oregon analysis circulated today of all ballots cast through Friday.

Age of voters casing ballots through May 13



